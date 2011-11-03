UPDATE 5-Banco do Brasil results disappoint despite beat

* Net income jumps 10 pct, beats analysts' estimates

* Loan default ratios for shorter, longer terms fall

* Shares sink for third consecutive day (Adds details of financial results)

By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Aluisio Alves

SAO PAULO, Nov 3 Banco do Brasil (BBAS3.SA) reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday as lower taxes helped Brazil's largest bank by assets overcome a surge in bad loan provisions and weak revenue.

The state-controlled lender had net income of 2.891 billion reais (US$1.65 billion) for the third quarter, beating the average estimate of 2.672 billion reais from 10 analysts polled by Reuters last week. Even as profit rose, defaults increased and revenue growth showed signs of slowing.

Profit rose 10 percent from 2.625 billion reais a year earlier, but fell from 3.357 billion reais in the second quarter as the bank set aside more capital to cover overdue loans, according to a securities filing.

Excluding one-time gains and charges, earnings slid less than 1 percent to 2.57 billion reais from a year earlier, but tumbled 20 percent on a sequential basis. The indicator missed the 2.641 billion reais estimate in the Reuters poll.

Despite strong credit growth and encouraging signs regarding loan delinquencies, Banco do Brasil's quality of earnings deteriorated from the prior quarter, underscoring tougher conditions in Latin America's biggest economy. Its provisions jumped, it cut revenue estimates and its profitability suffered in the quarter.

The quality of results was "negatively impacted by almost flat interest income, higher provisions and operating expenses that were partially offset by an abnormally lower tax rate," Credit Suisse Group analyst Marcelo Telles said in a report.

Loans in arrears for more than 90 days, the domestic industry's most widely used gauge of defaults, fell to 2.1 percent of the bank's outstanding credit, compared with 2.7 percent a year earlier. However, the so-called default ratio rose slightly from 2 percent in the second quarter.

Loans unpaid for more than 15 days slid to 3.9 percent of total credit from 4.4 percent a year earlier. They rose, however, from 3.8 percent in the second quarter.

As a result, the Brasilia-based lender increased provisions, or the money from profit used to cover potential credit-related losses, by 24 percent to 3.29 billion reais in the quarter from a year earlier. Banco do Brasil raised provisions 7.8 percent from the second quarter.

"So far we see no future deterioration of defaults," Chief Financial Officer Ivan Monteiro said at a news conference, adding that the increase in provisions is aimed at protecting the bank from the "potential impact of the crisis" that is afflicting European debt markets.

Rising provisions at Banco do Brasil and rivals Banco Santander Brasil (SANB11.SA) and Banco Bradesco (BBDC4.SA) signal that Brazil's economic slowdown could lead to more borrowers falling behind on their payments. Santander boosted provisions by 18 percent last quarter, while Bradesco set up an additional 1 billion-real provision to cover potential credit-related losses.

The bank, which for the past four quarters had reported stellar revenue and asset quality performance, paid less taxes in the quarter -- which boosted earnings in the third quarter.

Shares of Banco do Brasil were down 2.2 percent at 25.24 reais on Thursday. The stock has shed 13 percent this year, but is still the best-performing stock among Brazil's largest lenders.

LOWER FINANCIAL MARGIN GUIDANCE

Banco do Brasil trimmed its estimate for growth in gross interest income to a range of 10 to 13 percent from a prior 16 to 20 percent estimate -- reflecting a weaker environment for credit this year and next.

The loan book climbed to 408.3 billion reais at the end of September, up 18 percent from a year earlier and within the bank's 15 to 18 percent lending growth estimate for this year.

Narrower interest income margins and costlier funding in the interbank market contributed to weak revenue performance during the quarter, even after the loan book jumped 5 percent from the second quarter, Banco do Brasil said.

Unit Banco Votorantim posted an 85 million reais loss after soured auto loans led to higher provisions and boosted funding costs, limiting gains in net income.

Trading-related gains soared 68 percent in a year-on-year basis, and 52 percent on a sequential basis. The central bank's surprising interest-rate cut late in August led to a re-pricing of fixed-income securities in the local market, leading to gains for holders of government and corporate debt.

The bank will seek to boost profit from its insurance unit through 2014, and could buy HSBC Holdings' (HSBA.L) local consumer credit unit "if an offer is extended," Monteiro said.

Payroll and operating expenses rose 6.6 percent to a total 7.3 billion reais, slower than the 12 percent drop in interest income, which dropped to 5.8 billion in a year-on-year basis, the bank said in the filing.

Expense controls allowed Banco do Brasil to push the so-called efficiency ratio, or expenses as a share of revenue, to 41.1 percent from 44.1 percent in the third quarter of 2010.

The higher provisioning took its toll on profitability. Return on equity, a gauge of how profitable banks are, tumbled to 22.6 percent from 26.2 percent in a year-on-year basis. ($1=1.75 reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn, Derek Caney and Matthew Lewis)