Banco Brasil says cenbank eased fund-raising needs

SAO PAULO Nov 14 Banco do Brasil (BBAS3.SA), Brazil's biggest bank by assets, expects recent central bank measures to mitigate credit curbs will ease capital fund-raising needs by 0.5 percentage points, Senior Vice President Paulo Caffarelli said on Monday.

For more, see [ID:nN1E7AA1PI]

(Reporting by Aluisio Alves; writing by Brad Haynes; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)