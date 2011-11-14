Banco Brasil says cenbank eased fund-raising needs

BRIEF-IES Holdings announces board appointment
* IES Holdings announces the appointment of Todd Cleveland to the board of directors
SAO PAULO Nov 14 Banco do Brasil (BBAS3.SA), Brazil's biggest bank by assets, expects recent central bank measures to mitigate credit curbs will ease capital fund-raising needs by 0.5 percentage points, Senior Vice President Paulo Caffarelli said on Monday.
Reporting by Aluisio Alves; writing by Brad Haynes
* TD Ameritrade Holding Corp says an average of 521,000 client trades per day in January 2017, down 8 percent from January 2016
* Dow declares quarterly dividend of 46 cents per share