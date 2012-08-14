版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 14日 星期二 22:03 BJT

Banco do Brasil's loan book may grow faster than thought-CEO

SAO PAULO Aug 14 Lending growth at Banco do Brasil, the nation's largest bank by assets, could top estimates for this year, Chief Executive Officer Aldemir Bendine said on Tuesday.

The bank's loan book could rise above the 17 percent to 21 percent range estimate for this year, Bendine said at a news conference. Provisions for bad loans may begin to fall in coming quarters as defaults subside, he added.

