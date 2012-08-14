Banco do Brasil's loan book may grow faster than thought-CEO

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
SAO PAULO Aug 14 Lending growth at Banco do Brasil, the nation's largest bank by assets, could top estimates for this year, Chief Executive Officer Aldemir Bendine said on Tuesday.
The bank's loan book could rise above the 17 percent to 21 percent range estimate for this year, Bendine said at a news conference. Provisions for bad loans may begin to fall in coming quarters as defaults subside, he added.
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.