Banco do Brasil looks to Asia for $1 bln loan, sources say

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 20 State-controlled Banco do
Brasil SA, Latin America's largest bank by assets, is
in talks with a pool of lenders to raise at least $1 billion in
a syndicated loan transaction, two sources with knowledge of the
deal said on Wednesday.
Banco do Brasil is seeking to attract Asian investors to the
deal, said one of the sources, who declined to be identified
since the transaction is in the works. A second source said the
loan would have two portions of three and four years,
respectively.
The first source said that if market conditions turn out
favorable, the amount raised could go "north of the $1 billion
mark." None of the sources detailed the targeted cost of
borrowing for both tranches.
The second source added that the Asia-based units of
JPMorgan Chase & Co, NP Paribas SA, HSBC
Holdings Plc and Standard Chartered Plc were
among the banks offered a chance to participate in the deal.
Banco do Brasil declined to comment on the loan plans.
Many Brazilian companies are actively marketing fundraising
deals in international debt markets before the end of the year,
with state-controlled oil producer Petróleo Brasileiro SA
and mining giant Vale SA considering the
sale of global bonds within weeks.
Vale, Petrobras and Banco do Brasil could obtain fresh funds
for investments and other corporate purposes earlier than usual
to mitigate fundraising risk ahead of the presidential election
in Brazil next October and the U.S. Federal Reserve's expected
tapering of years of monetary stimulus.