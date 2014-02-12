版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 2月 13日 星期四 04:14 BJT

Banco do Brasil taps Maurano to head wholesale, private banking

SAO PAULO Feb 12 State-run Banco do Brasil SA appointed Mauricio Maurano as senior vice president for wholesale, private and international banking, according to a securities filing on Wednesday.

Maurano replaces Paulo Rogerio Caffarelli, who stepped down last week to become the No. 2 official at Brazil's Finance Ministry.

Banco do Brasil is the nation's largest lender by assets.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐