2012年 6月 13日

New Issue-Banco do Brasil SA sells $750 mln notes

June 12 Banco do Brasil S.A. on
Tuesday sold $750 million of subordinated tier II notes in the
144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters
service.	
    The size of the deal was increased from an originally
planned $500 million. 	
    Banco do Brasil Securities, HSBC and Standard Chartered Bank
were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.	
	
BORROWER: BANCO DO BRASIL S.A. 	
	
AMT $750 MLN    COUPON 5.875 PCT   MATURITY    01/19/2023   	
TYPE SUB NTS    ISS PRICE 99.023   FIRST PAY   01/19/2013 	
MOODY'S Baa1    YIELD 6 PCT        SETTLEMENT  06/19/2012	
S&P BB-PLUS     SPREAD 434.1 BPS   PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH N/A       MORE THAN TREAS    NON-CALLABLE   N/A

