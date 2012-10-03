New Issue-Banco do Brasil sells $175 mln in notes

Oct 3 Banco do Brasil on Tuesday sold $175 million of senior unsecured notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. BB Securities, BNP Paribas, Banco Bradesco, Banco BTG Pactual, Citigroup and J.P. Morgan were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: BANCO DO BRASIL AMT $175 MLN COUPON 3.875 PCT MATURITY 10/10/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 98.978 FIRST PAY 04/10/2013 MOODY'S Baa1 YIELD 4 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/10/2012 S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A