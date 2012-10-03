版本:
New Issue-Banco do Brasil sells $175 mln in notes

Oct 3 Banco do Brasil on Tuesday sold
$175 million of senior unsecured notes, said IFR, a Thomson
Reuters service. 
    BB Securities, BNP Paribas, Banco Bradesco, Banco BTG
Pactual, Citigroup and J.P. Morgan were the joint bookrunning
managers for the sale.

BORROWER: BANCO DO BRASIL

AMT $175 MLN   COUPON 3.875 PCT   MATURITY    10/10/2022   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 98.978   FIRST PAY   04/10/2013 
MOODY'S Baa1    YIELD 4 PCT        SETTLEMENT  10/10/2012   
S&P TRIPLE-B    SPREAD N/A         PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A       MORE THAN TREAS    NON-CALLABLE   N/A

