版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 3日 星期四 21:04 BJT

Banco do Brasil sees provisions up in 2nd quarter

SAO PAULO May 3 Banco do Brasil expects to set aside more to cover losses stemming from overdue loans in the second quarter, in an indication that delinquencies will remain high for the coming months, according to a securities filing on Thursday.

The bank, Brazil's largest lender by assets, expects provisions for bad loans to rise to between 3.6 billion reais ($1.87 billion) and 3.8 billion reais in the quarter ending June 30. Expenses related to provisions were 3.576 billion reais in the first quarter.

Provisions are expected to range between 3.5 billion reais and 3.7 billion reais for each of the third and fourth quarters of this year, the filing added.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐