Banco do Brasil raises outlook for loan book growth this year

SAO PAULO Aug 13 Banco do Brasil SA, Brazil's largest lender, raised the estimate for growth in its loan book this year to a range between 17 percent and 21 percent, up from 16 percent to 20 percent previously, according to a securities filing on Tuesday.
