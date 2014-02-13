Banco do Brasil sees loan book growth of 14 pct-18 pct this year

SAO PAULO Feb 13 State-Run Banco do Brasil SA , the nation's largest lender by assets, announced on Thursday the following operating estimates for this year:

1) Banco do Brasil forecasts growth in its consolidated loan book between 14 percent and 18 percent this year. The range for loan book growth in 2013 was 17 percent to 21 percent. Credit at the Brasilia-based lender rose between 18.6 percent and 19.9 percent, based on different methodologies.

2) Banco do Brasil forecasts recurring return on equity between 12 percent and 15 percent this year, compared with guidance of 14 percent to 17 percent last year. Annualized recurring ROE, as the gauge is known, ended 2013 at 15 percent.

3) The lender forecasts growth in gross interest income between 3 percent and 7 percent this year, compared with a expansion of 1.5 percent in 2013.

4) Banco do Brasil forecasts fee income growth between 9 percent and 12 percent this year. Last year, the item rose 10.6 percent, with guidance expecting growth of 10 percent to 14 percent.

5) Sales, general and administrative expenses at Banco do Brasil are expected to grow between 5 percent and 8 percent this year, unchanged from last year's guidance. SG&A expenses rose 7.2 percent in 2013.