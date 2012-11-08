Banco do Brasil sligthly beats forecast despite higher provision

SAO PAULO Nov 8 State-controlled Banco do
Brasil, the nation's largest lender, reported on
Thursday third-quarter profit that slightly beat analysts'
estimates, even as provisions on bad loans exceeded
expectations.
Banco do Brasil posted recurring net income, or profit
excluding one-off items, of 2.657 billion reais ($1.31 billion),
compared with an average estimate of 2.634 billion reais in
a Reuters poll of seven analysts.
The bank reported recurring profit of 2.573 billion reais a
year earlier and 2.986 billion reais in the second quarter of
this year.