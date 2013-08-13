Recurring profit at Banco do Brasil comes in line with estimates

BRIEF-Banro announces Q1 2017 production results
* Banro Corp- recoveries at twangiza during q1 of 2017 continued to be impacted by blend of ore types based on available run-of-mine ore
SAO PAULO Aug 13 State-controlled Banco do Brasil SA posted second-quarter earnings in line with earnings estimates on Tuesday.
Recurring profit, a measure of profit that excludes one-time items, came in at 2.634 billion reais ($1.15 billion) in the quarter, according to a securities filing. A Thomson Reuters poll of seven analysts had predicted recurring profit of 2.630 billion reais for the period.
* TSX closes down 112.92 points, or 0.72 percent, at 15,535.48
* RPM International Inc- files for potential mixed shelf; size not disclosed - sec filing