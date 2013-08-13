版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 8月 13日 星期二 18:26 BJT

Recurring profit at Banco do Brasil comes in line with estimates

SAO PAULO Aug 13 State-controlled Banco do Brasil SA posted second-quarter earnings in line with earnings estimates on Tuesday.

Recurring profit, a measure of profit that excludes one-time items, came in at 2.634 billion reais ($1.15 billion) in the quarter, according to a securities filing. A Thomson Reuters poll of seven analysts had predicted recurring profit of 2.630 billion reais for the period.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐