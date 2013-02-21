UPDATE 2-Banco do Brasil foresees robust loan growth after profit beat

* Recurring profit rises 20 percent, above poll estimate
* Company aims to boost loan book at faster pace than rivals
* Interest income unexpectedly rises; defaults fall
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal
SAO PAULO, Feb 21 State-controlled Banco do
Brasil SA plans to boost lending this year at a
faster pace than rivals, betting that a recovering economy,
falling delinquencies and aggressive market share gains will
bolster profit for the country's largest bank.
The Brasilia-based lender said on Thursday that it expected
its loan book to expand between 16 percent and 20 percent in
2013, slower than last year's 23.1 percent growth, but still far
more quickly than the country's major private-sector banks.
Banco do Brasil's loan book, which ended last year at 525.7
billion reais ($268 billion), is Brazil's largest.
The bank also reported higher-than-expected fourth-quarter
earnings because of a drop in bad-loan provisions and increased
charges to borrowers on the back of robust lending growth.
Recurring profit, which excludes one-time items, rose 20
percent to 3.180 billion reais ($1.6 billion) from the prior
quarter, according to a securities filing. A Thomson Reuters
poll of four analysts had forecast 2.464 billion reais.
Net interest income surged 12 percent, running counter to
trends among Banco do Brasil's rivals, as the lender charged
more interest for some loans. Net interest margin, or the
interest earned from loans excluding funding costs, rose
slightly to 5.1 percent from 5 percent in the third quarter even
after borrowing costs in Latin America's largest economy fell to
a record low.
While margins, known as NIMs, are falling for all banks in
Brazil as President Dilma Rousseff presses lenders to cut
borrowing costs, margin compression at Banco do Brasil has been
surprisingly milder than at private-sector rivals despite its
aggressive commercial approach.
"Overall results were encouraging, especially as NIMs and
asset quality remained stable," said Mario Pierry, an analyst
with Deutsche Bank Securities.
The bank's loan book expanded 9.3 percent on a sequential
basis and 24 percent from a year earlier, well above the growth
posted by private-sector rivals. Lending growth was driven by
corporate loans, which rose 12 percent on a quarter-on-quarter
basis, and agriculture lending, up 10 percent. Consumer loans
grew at a more moderate pace of 6 percent.
STRATEGY
Unlike Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, the nation's
largest private-sector lender, Banco do Brasil stepped up
lending both in risky segments, such as auto loans and mid-sized
companies, and safer products like mortgage and
paycheck-deductible credit where spreads tend to be smaller but
defaults are less likely.
Bolstering recurring profit, Banco do Brasil cut provisions
on nonperforming loans by 3.4 percent from the third quarter
after short-, medium- and long-term defaults fell. Loans in
arrears for 90 days or more, a benchmark gauge for delinquencies
in Brazil's financial industry, fell to 2.1 percent of
outstanding credit from 2.2 percent in the previous three
months.
Return on equity, a gauge of profitability for banks, rose
to 21.2 percent in the fourth quarter from 18.1 percent in the
third quarter. The average estimate in the Reuters poll was 16.1
percent.
Banco do Brasil is projecting ROE, as the indicator is
known, between 14 percent and 17 percent. Net interest income
should grow between 7 percent and 10 percent, while income from
non-lending financial services - a category of revenue known as
fee income - is expected to come between 10 percent and 14
percent.
Management will discuss earnings at an event later on
Thursday.