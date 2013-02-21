UPDATE 2-Banco do Brasil foresees robust loan growth after profit beat

* Recurring profit rises 20 percent, above poll estimate

* Company aims to boost loan book at faster pace than rivals

* Interest income unexpectedly rises; defaults fall

By Guillermo Parra-Bernal

SAO PAULO, Feb 21 State-controlled Banco do Brasil SA plans to boost lending this year at a faster pace than rivals, betting that a recovering economy, falling delinquencies and aggressive market share gains will bolster profit for the country's largest bank.

The Brasilia-based lender said on Thursday that it expected its loan book to expand between 16 percent and 20 percent in 2013, slower than last year's 23.1 percent growth, but still far more quickly than the country's major private-sector banks. Banco do Brasil's loan book, which ended last year at 525.7 billion reais ($268 billion), is Brazil's largest.

The bank also reported higher-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings because of a drop in bad-loan provisions and increased charges to borrowers on the back of robust lending growth.

Recurring profit, which excludes one-time items, rose 20 percent to 3.180 billion reais ($1.6 billion) from the prior quarter, according to a securities filing. A Thomson Reuters poll of four analysts had forecast 2.464 billion reais.

Net interest income surged 12 percent, running counter to trends among Banco do Brasil's rivals, as the lender charged more interest for some loans. Net interest margin, or the interest earned from loans excluding funding costs, rose slightly to 5.1 percent from 5 percent in the third quarter even after borrowing costs in Latin America's largest economy fell to a record low.

While margins, known as NIMs, are falling for all banks in Brazil as President Dilma Rousseff presses lenders to cut borrowing costs, margin compression at Banco do Brasil has been surprisingly milder than at private-sector rivals despite its aggressive commercial approach.

"Overall results were encouraging, especially as NIMs and asset quality remained stable," said Mario Pierry, an analyst with Deutsche Bank Securities.

The bank's loan book expanded 9.3 percent on a sequential basis and 24 percent from a year earlier, well above the growth posted by private-sector rivals. Lending growth was driven by corporate loans, which rose 12 percent on a quarter-on-quarter basis, and agriculture lending, up 10 percent. Consumer loans grew at a more moderate pace of 6 percent.

STRATEGY

Unlike Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, the nation's largest private-sector lender, Banco do Brasil stepped up lending both in risky segments, such as auto loans and mid-sized companies, and safer products like mortgage and paycheck-deductible credit where spreads tend to be smaller but defaults are less likely.

Bolstering recurring profit, Banco do Brasil cut provisions on nonperforming loans by 3.4 percent from the third quarter after short-, medium- and long-term defaults fell. Loans in arrears for 90 days or more, a benchmark gauge for delinquencies in Brazil's financial industry, fell to 2.1 percent of outstanding credit from 2.2 percent in the previous three months.

Return on equity, a gauge of profitability for banks, rose to 21.2 percent in the fourth quarter from 18.1 percent in the third quarter. The average estimate in the Reuters poll was 16.1 percent.

Banco do Brasil is projecting ROE, as the indicator is known, between 14 percent and 17 percent. Net interest income should grow between 7 percent and 10 percent, while income from non-lending financial services - a category of revenue known as fee income - is expected to come between 10 percent and 14 percent.

Management will discuss earnings at an event later on Thursday.