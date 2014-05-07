Banco do Brasil misses profit estimates as fee income tumbles

BRIEF-RGS Energy sees preliminary Q1 net sales of $1.96 mln
* positive outlook is supported by strong tailwinds emerging in u.s. Residential solar market, which is projected to grow at 9% in 2017, according to gtm research
SAO PAULO May 7 State-run Banco do Brasil SA missed first-quarter profit estimates on Wednesday after fee income, which declined sharply in the period, fell short of expectations.
Recurring net income, or a gauge of profit excluding one-time items, came in at 2.436 billion reais ($1.1 billion) in the quarter, according to a securities filing. The number came in below the 2.512 billion reais estimated in a Reuters poll of five analysts.
The bank's loan book reached 631.347 billion reais at the end of the quarter, below the poll's estimate of 634.428 billion reais.
($1 = 2.23 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)
* positive outlook is supported by strong tailwinds emerging in u.s. Residential solar market, which is projected to grow at 9% in 2017, according to gtm research
April 24 General Motors Co's bid to block hundreds of lawsuits, potentially worth billions of dollars, over a deadly ignition-switch defect broke down on Monday when the U.S. Supreme Court refused to hear its appeal claiming the suits were barred by the No. 1 American automaker's 2009 bankruptcy.
TORONTO, April 24 Canada's main stock index rose on Monday morning, boosted by solid gains for banking stocks as investors cheered domestic data and French election results that limited the risk of another core member leaving the European Union.