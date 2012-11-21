Banco do Brasil sees Votorantim returning to profit by June

SAO PAULO Nov 21 Banco Votorantim SA will
return to profit by June, an executive at Banco do Brasil SA
said on Wednesday, as tighter credit standards and
rising provisions help write off bad loans more rapidly.
Gustavo Sousa, head of investor relations at Banco do
Brasil, said at an event with investors that Votorantim is
cleaning up its loan book in an orderly way. Banco do Brasil
holds a 49.99 percent stake in Votorantim, which lost money for
the fourth straight quarter as delinquencies in its auto loan
book spiked.