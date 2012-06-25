UPDATE 1-Banco Votorantim to get near $1 bln in new capital

* Banco do Brasil, Votorantim Finanças each offer $483 mln

* Auto loans in default lead to three quarters of losses

* S&P warns of possible cut to debt rating on lower revenue

SAO PAULO, June 25 The shareholders of troubled auto lender Banco Votorantim agreed to pump 2 billion reais ($966 million) of new capital into the bank to help it cope with growing losses in its flagship auto loans segment.

State-run Banco do Brasil, which holds 49.9 percent of the smaller bank, and holding company Votorantim Finanças, which manages the banking investments of the Ermirio de Moraes family, each agreed to contribute 1 billion reais, according to a securities filing.

Banco Votorantim has posted losses in the past three quarters as defaults soared in its vehicle loan book.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services warned last week it may downgrade the bank's debt rating in the next 12 months due to the ongoing weakness of its loan portfolio.

S&P cut Banco Votorantim's ratings outlook to negative from stable, saying the lender could see a drop in market share and revenues as it reviews its financing model, lending policies and collection processes.