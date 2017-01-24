Activist investor Legion urges Banc of California to explore sale

Jan 24 Activist investor Legion Partners Asset
Management LLC, which reported a 6.3 percent stake in Banc of
California Inc on Tuesday, said the company should
consider all strategic alternatives, including a sale.
Legion Partners said it had serious concerns with the
lender's corporate governance and had lost confidence in its
board.
This comes a day after Banc of California said its chief
executive officer had resigned and that the board was
undertaking a search to identify the best internal or external
candidate to lead the company.
The board should immediately hire a nationally recognized
independent financial adviser and form a special committee of
independent directors to consider all strategic alternatives,
Legion Partners said.
The investor said it may recommend candidates for election
to the board and or candidates to act as CEO.
The bank is already being investigated by the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission, which has asked the company
for certain documents related to an Oct. 18 press release and
associated public statements.
Legion said it had bought the company's shares based on the
belief that the shares were undervalued and represented an
attractive investment opportunity.
Shares of Banc of California, which has a market value of
about $726 million, were up 2 percent at $14.95 in morning
trade.
Up to Monday's close, the stock had lost about 15.6 percent
of its value this year.
