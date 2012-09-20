版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 20日 星期四 23:41 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's rates Banco Internacional del Peru notes Baa3

Sept 20 Banco Internacional del Peru SAA - Interbank : * Moody's assigns baa3 to Banco Internacional del Peru's proposed US dollar

senior notes * Rpt-moody's assigns baa3 to banco internacional del peru's proposed us dollar

senior notes

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐