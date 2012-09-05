版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 5日 星期三 23:38 BJT

New Issue-Bancolombia SA sells $1.15 bln notes

Sept 5 Bancolombia SA on Tuesday sold
$1.15 billion of  subordinated notes, said IFR, a Thomson
Reuters service. 
    Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, and Morgan Stanley
were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: BANCOLOMBIA SA 

AMT $1.15 BLN   COUPON 5.125 PCT   MATURITY    09/11/2022
TYPE SUB NTS    ISS PRICE 99.421   FIRST PAY   03/11/2013
MOODY'S Baa2    YIELD 5.2 PCT      SETTLEMENT  09/11/2012   
S&P TRIPLE-B    SPREAD 362.6 BPS   PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A       MORE THAN TREAS    NON-CALLABLE   N/A

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐