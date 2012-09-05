New Issue-Bancolombia SA sells $1.15 bln notes

Sept 5 Bancolombia SA on Tuesday sold $1.15 billion of subordinated notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, and Morgan Stanley were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: BANCOLOMBIA SA AMT $1.15 BLN COUPON 5.125 PCT MATURITY 09/11/2022 TYPE SUB NTS ISS PRICE 99.421 FIRST PAY 03/11/2013 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 5.2 PCT SETTLEMENT 09/11/2012 S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD 362.6 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A