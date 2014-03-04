Bancolombia share offer draws strong interest, sets price

Qatar Airways close to deal to buy stake in Italy's Meridiana- CEO
DUBAI, April 24 Qatar Airways will sign a deal to buy a stake in Italian carrier Meridiana in the "next couple of days", Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker said on Monday.
BOGOTA, March 3 Colombia's biggest financial institution, Bancolombia, fixed a price of 24,200 pesos per share (US$11.80) in a public offering that drew bids for almost three times the amount of stock offered, the bank said on Monday.
Market sources with detailed knowledge of the offer said Bancolombia sold 110 million preferred shares for 2.66 trillion pesos or around $1.3 billion. The bank plans to reveal the final result of the share offer on Friday, the sources said.
"By the time the books were closed, total investor demand reached 294,786,431 preferred shares, corresponding to 2.7 times the quantity of shares offered," the bank said in a statement.
Around three quarters of the shares sold in the three-week offer, which ended last Friday, were to existing Bancolombia investors exercising their right to priority in the sale.
Preferred stock in Bancolombia ended trading on Monday at 25,260 pesos.
KUALA LUMPUR, April 24 Malaysia's state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) said on Monday it had reached an agreement with Abu Dhabi state fund IPIC on the settlement of arbitration proceedings at the London Court of International Arbitration.
LONDON, April 24 (IFR) - JP Morgan has hired Matt Mallgrave from Credit Suisse to head its cash equities trading in the Americas and made several other senior staff changes as part of a push to strengthen in cash equities.