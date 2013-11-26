版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 26日 星期二 22:56 BJT

Bancolombia to issue preferential shares in local market

BOGOTA Nov 26 Bancolombia, Colombia's largest bank, will make a public offering of up to 110 million preferential shares in the local market, the bank said late on Monday.

Bancolombia did not reveal the value of the issue in its filing with the financial regulator. Based on its share price, the issue's value could reach 2.72 trillion pesos ($1.4 billion).

Bancolombia's preferential shares closed at 24,740 pesos ($12.84) each at the end of trading on Monday. The bank is awaiting regulatory approval.

The shares will not be registered or sold in the United States.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐