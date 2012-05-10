Argentina's Banco Macro says Q1 net income up yr/yr

BRIEF-Teck announces cash tender offers and consent solicitations
* Teck announces cash tender offers and consent solicitations
BUENOS AIRES May 10 Banco Macro , one of Argentina's largest private banks, reported a first-quarter net income of 323.8 million pesos ($72.9 million), compared with 257.6 million pesos a year earlier, the company said on Thursday.
The median forecast in a Reuters survey of four analysts was for net income of 323 million pesos in the quarter, with estimates ranging from 310 million to 358 million pesos.
Feb 16 The activist investor targeting U.S. railroad operator CSX Corp. said in a letter to the company's board on Thursday that he was willing to adjust certain demands as long as his CEO candidate was guaranteed a four-year contract.
* Serinus announces filing of final short form prospectus, expected closing of offering for gross proceeds of cdn$25.2 million and refiling of annual information form Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: