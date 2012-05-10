版本:
Argentina's Banco Macro says Q1 net income up yr/yr

BUENOS AIRES May 10 Banco Macro , one of Argentina's largest private banks, reported a first-quarter net income of 323.8 million pesos ($72.9 million), compared with 257.6 million pesos a year earlier, the company said on Thursday.

The median forecast in a Reuters survey of four analysts was for net income of 323 million pesos in the quarter, with estimates ranging from 310 million to 358 million pesos.

