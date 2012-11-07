版本:
UPDATE 1-Argentina's Banco Macro Q3 net income $87.7 mln

Nov 7 Argentina's Banco Macro on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of 411.9 million pesos ($87.7 million), 31 percent higher than in the same 2011 period and far above market expectations.

The median forecast in a Reuters survey of four analysts was for net income of 335 million pesos in the quarter, with estimates ranging from 330 million to 342 million pesos.

