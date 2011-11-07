Argentina's Banco Macro posts bigger 9-month profit

BRIEF-Maha Energy to acquire Gran Tierra's Brazilian operations
* To acquire Brazil business unit of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. via purchase of all of shares and outstanding intercompany debt of Gran Tierra Finance (Luxembourg) S.Á.R.L.
BUENOS AIRES Nov 7 Banco Macro (BMA.BA) (BMA.N), one of Argentina's largest private banks, reported a net profit of 829.7 million pesos ($187.2 million) between January and September, up 13 percent from the same period last year, the company told Buenos Aires Stock Exchange on Monday. ($1 = 4.4325 pesos on Sept. 30) (Reporting by Jorge Otaola and Helen Popper; Editing by Gary Hill) (helen.popper@thomsonreuters.com; +54 11 4318 0655; Reuters Messaging: helen.popper.reuters.com@reuters.net))
HONG KONG, Feb 6 JPMorgan Chase & Co < JPM.N> said on Monday it had received approval and licence to underwrite corporate bonds in China's interbank bond market, making it the first U.S.-headquartered bank to do so.
* Sees copper around $5,800 a tonne in Jan-March (Recasts on forecast revision, adds comment)