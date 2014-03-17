Goldman Sachs has a 2.1 pct stake in Italy's Banco Popolare

UPDATE 1-Cardinal Health to buy Medtronic units for $6.1 bln
April 18 U.S. drug distributor Cardinal Health Inc said on Tuesday it would buy medical device maker Medtronic Plc's medical supplies businesses for $6.1 billion in cash.
MILAN, March 17 U.S. bank Goldman Sachs has a 2.116 percent stake in Italian cooperative lender Banco Popolare, according to a filing posted on market watchdog Consob's website on Monday.
Investors in listed Italian companies have to notify the watchdog when their holding exceeds 2 percent.
April 18 U.S. drug distributor Cardinal Health Inc said on Tuesday it would buy medical device maker Medtronic Plc's medical supplies businesses for $6.1 billion in cash.
* Agrium Inc - successfully commissioned its new urea plant with its first run of urea production at Borger nitrogen operations facility in Texas
April 18 Omnicom Group Inc, the world's second-largest advertising company, reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue, helped by improved growth in the United Kingdom and Europe.