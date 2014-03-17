版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 3月 17日 星期一 22:29 BJT

Goldman Sachs has a 2.1 pct stake in Italy's Banco Popolare

MILAN, March 17 U.S. bank Goldman Sachs has a 2.116 percent stake in Italian cooperative lender Banco Popolare, according to a filing posted on market watchdog Consob's website on Monday.

Investors in listed Italian companies have to notify the watchdog when their holding exceeds 2 percent.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐