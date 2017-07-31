Banco Popular says in exclusive talks with Blackstone

MADRID, July 31 (Reuters) - Spain's Banco Popular said on Monday it had entered into exclusive talks with U.S. asset management fund Blackstone Group over the sale of a majority stake in its property portfolio, confirming an earlier report in online newspaper Vozpopuli.

The portfolio consists of property assets and non-performing loans valued by Santander - which bought Popular in June - at around 30 billion euros ($35.2 billion).