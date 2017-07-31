FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Blackstone to buy 51 pct of Banco Popular portfolio -media
2017年7月31日 / 早上7点30分 / 1 天前

Blackstone to buy 51 pct of Banco Popular portfolio -media

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

MADRID, July 31 (Reuters) - U.S. asset managers Blackstone have agreed to acquire 51 percent of Banco Popular's portfolio of repossessed property assets and non-performing loans, Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial reported on Monday, without citing sources.

Santander, which bought Banco Popular on June 7 and is still awaiting European regulatory approval for the deal, declined to comment on the report.

Santander CEO Jose Antonio Alvarez on Friday said the bank was evaluating offers but could not make a decision on the assets sale ahead of approval for its takeover.

Separately, online newspaper Vozpopuli citing market sources reported on Monday that Santander had entered into exclusive talks with Blackstone over the sale while bids from competing funds Lone Star and Apollo had failed.

Blackstone was not available for immediate comment.

Santander, the euro zone's biggest bank by market value, has valued Popular's property portfolio at around 30 billion euros ($35.2 billion).

$1 = 0.8527 euros Reporting by Paul Day; editing by Andres Gonzalez and Jason Neely

