Bancorp Bank to pay $4.3 million in settlement with FDIC

WASHINGTON Dec 23 The Bancorp Bank of Wilmington, Delaware, will pay a $3 million penalty and an estimated $1.3 million in restitution to about 21,000 harmed customers to settle alleged "unfair and deceptive practices," the FDIC said on Wednesday.

Bancorp Bank, a unit of Bancorp Inc, violated a section of the Federal Trade Commission Act by failing to protect consumers against account errors or provide promised rewards from a debit-card program, and by charging deceptive fees on a prepaid card, the FDIC said. (Reporting by Megan Cassella; Editing by Susan Heavey)

