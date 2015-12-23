Bancorp Bank to pay $4.3 million in settlement with FDIC

WASHINGTON Dec 23 The Bancorp Bank of
Wilmington, Delaware, will pay a $3 million penalty and an
estimated $1.3 million in restitution to about 21,000 harmed
customers to settle alleged "unfair and deceptive practices,"
the FDIC said on Wednesday.
Bancorp Bank, a unit of Bancorp Inc, violated a
section of the Federal Trade Commission Act by failing to
protect consumers against account errors or provide promised
rewards from a debit-card program, and by charging deceptive
fees on a prepaid card, the FDIC said.
(Reporting by Megan Cassella; Editing by Susan Heavey)