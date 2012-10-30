版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 30日 星期二 22:17 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's confirms 1 structured finance deal exposed to Banco Santander

Oct 30 Banco Santander SA : * Moody's confirms one structured finance transaction directly exposed to Banco

Santander issued by besaya eca limited * Rpt-moody's confirms one structured finance transaction directly exposed to

banco santander issued by besaya eca limited

