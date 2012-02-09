版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 10日 星期五 06:34 BJT

New Issue-Banco Santander Chile sells $200 mln notes

Feb 9 Banco Santander Chile SA 
on Thursday sold $200 million of senior unsecured floating rate
notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson
Reuters service. 	
    Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, and Santander were the joint
bookrunning managers for the sale.	
	
BORROWER: BANCO SANTANDER CHILE SA	
	
AMT $200 MLN    COUPON 3-MO-LIBOR  MATURITY    02/14/2014	
                + 200 BPS     	
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   05/14/2012 	
MOODY'S Aa3     YIELD N/A          SETTLEMENT  02/14/2012   	
S&P             SPREAD N/A         PAY FREQ    QUARTERLY	
FITCH                              NON-CALLABLE   N/A

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐