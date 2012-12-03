Clayton wins bid battle for British retailer B&M

| LONDON
LONDON Dec 3 U.S. private equity firm Clayton
Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) agreed to acquire a controlling stake in
British discount retailer B&M, in a deal valuing the business at
965 million pounds ($1.55 billion), according to a source
familiar with the situation.
Former Tesco boss Terry Leahy, who serves as
adviser to CD&R, will also become chairman of the company.
CD&R fought off rivals including Blackstone, Advent,
BC Partners and KKR as private equity firms
spot value in the discount retail sector that has benefited from
belt-tightening.
B&M, owned by brothers Simon, Bobby and Robin Arora, has
more than 300 stores throughout England, Scotland, Wales and
Northern Ireland, with sales of more than 1 billion pounds and
more than 10,000 employees. The sale could catapult the three
brothers to become among the richest families in Britain.
The Liverpool-headquartered company sells a range of
products including toys, furniture and foodstuffs and has more
than 2 million customers a week, according to its website.
"We are pleased to have the opportunity to partner with the
management team to accelerate the growth of the business by
widening its market presence outside of the UK, and continue to
build the B&M brand," David Novak, a partner at CD&R, said in a
statement.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Reuters reported
last week that bankers were putting together debt packages of
around 400 million pounds ($639.50 million) to back a buyout or
4 to 4.5 times B&M's approximate 90 million pound EBITDA.
B&M was advised by Rothschild and CD&R was advised by Bank
of America Merrill Lynch.