Factory safety group sticks by Bangladesh after attacks

BERLIN, July 12 A group of fashion brands and
retailers including Gap and Wal Mart working to
improve safety in Bangladeshi factories, are still committed to
sourcing from the country despite a series of attacks claimed by
Islamist militants.
"Member companies will continue to stay the course," James
Moriarty, country director for the Alliance for Bangladesh
Worker Safety, told a conference call for journalists. "I am not
aware of brands withdrawing or cancelling contracts."
The Alliance of mostly North American companies was set up
in 2013 to improve safety in Bangladeshi factories after the
collapse of the Rana Plaza complex in which more than 1,100
people died.
Some foreign companies working in Bangladesh's garment
industry have suspended travel to the country after an attack by
Islamist militants on a restaurant in Dhaka on July 1.
The U.S. State Department on Monday warned Americans to
consider carefully whether they need to travel to Bangladesh.
"The advice from most embassies is to keep as low a profile
as possible," said Moriarty, a former U.S. ambassador to
Bangladesh, who said he had returned to Dhaka on Saturday.
Moriarty said many major brands were holding off on sending
foreign staff to the country, although most had Bangladeshi or
South Asian staff leading their operations in the country.
"I do have confidence that the people who are committing
these attacks are a very small minority with very small
support," he said.
Moriarty said the Alliance - set to run until 2018 - was
ahead of schedule in improving safety at the some 700 factories
its 28 members work with in Bangladesh, calling the safety drive
a "moral imperative".
In the first quarter of 2016, the Alliance suspended another
six factories for failing to do enough to improve safety,
bringing the total to 83, while Moriarty said 28 factories have
completed plans to address safety issues.
