UPDATE 3-Bangladesh says some restaurant attackers were well off and educated

* Details emerge of group of young men who carried out
attack
* Most from privileged background, adding to sense of shock
* Bangladesh garment industry braced for investment fallout
* Al Qaeda's South Asian wing urges Muslims to attack in
India
DHAKA, July 4 Bangladesh police sought more
By Aditya Kalra and Serajul Quadir
DHAKA, July 4 Bangladesh police sought more
information on Monday from friends and family of the men
suspected of carrying out a deadly attack on a restaurant in the
capital, and some are believed to have attended top schools and
colleges at home and abroad.
The gunmen stormed the restaurant in Dhaka's diplomatic zone
late on Friday and killed 20 people, most of them foreigners
from Italy, Japan, India and the United States, in an assault
claimed by Islamic State.
It was one of the deadliest militant attacks to date in
Bangladesh, where Islamic State and al Qaeda have claimed a
series of killings of liberals and religious minorities in the
last year while the government says they were carried out by
local groups.
Whoever was responsible, Friday's attack marked a major
escalation in the scale and brutality of militant violence aimed
at forcing strict Islamic rule in Bangladesh, whose 160 million
people are mostly Muslim.
Islamic State posted pictures of five fighters it said were
involved in the atrocity to avenge attacks on Muslims across the
world.
"Let the people of the crusader countries know that there is
no safety for them as long as their aircraft are killing
Muslims," it said in a statement.
Posts on Facebook identified the men, pictured on an Islamic
State website grinning in front of a black flag, as Nibras
Islam, Rohan Imtiaz, Meer Saameh Mubasheer, Andaleeb Ahmed and
Raiyan Minhaj.
Most went to prestigious schools or universities in Dhaka
and Malaysia, officials said. One of them was the son of a
politician.
A police officer said the pictures of four of the attackers
matched the bodies, although he gave a different name for the
fourth.
Rohan's father, a mid-ranking leader of Prime Minister
Sheikh Hasina's ruling party, had lodged a complaint in January
that he had gone missing since Dec. 30, 2015, a police officer
said.
On Monday, there was nobody at the family apartment in an
affluent neighbourhood of Dhaka, and a security guard said the
parents had left the house on Sunday.
"A majority of the boys who attacked the restaurant came
from very good educational institutions. Some went to
sophisticated schools. Their families are relatively well-to-do
people," Bangladeshi Information Minister Hasanul Haq Inu told
India's NDTV.
TRACING ROOTS
Several posts on social media said the man identified by
police as Nibras Islam attended Monash University in Malaysia. A
friend who knew him while he studied at Dhaka's North South
University told Reuters that Islam later went to Monash.
Two others went to an elite public school in Dhaka called
Scholastica.
Saifaul Islam, another investigator, said police were
holding two people suspected of involvement in the assault,
including one detained soon after the attack.
"We have two persons with us, but we don't know if they are
victims or suspects. They are currently undergoing treatment and
we'd get to know about their role in the incident only after
they recover."
Nobody had yet come forward to claim the bodies of the six
dead men, he said. "We are taking DNA samples of them and will
see if it matches with the families. We have some suspicions, we
know some boys had gone missing over the last two-three months."
Just days after the attack claimed by its rival jihadi
movement Islamic State, a regional branch of al Qaeda urged
Muslims in India to revolt and carry out lone wolf attacks.
The call by al Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS)
follows warnings by security officials and experts that the two
groups are trying to outdo each other in the region and claim
the mantle of global jihad.
Rohan Gunaratna, a professor of security studies at
Singapore's Rajaratnam School of International Studies, said the
Dhaka gunmen's background may have helped them mount the attack
at the Holey Artisan restaurant, popular with the city's
well-heeled and foreigners.
"As they were well educated and young, they could blend into
and operate in the upmarket diplomatic enclave without evoking
red flags," he said.
"The IS (Islamic State) attack team was also technologically
savvy and they uploaded the photos during the attack both to
(the) IS command cell in Bangladesh and IS central in Syria."
On Monday, hundreds of people gathered in central Dhaka to
remember the victims, holding placards in different languages.
"We bleed from similar veins, we cry. Bangladesh, stand up
for the next fight," read one large banner written in English.
The attack could be a huge blow for Bangladesh's $26 billion
garment industry, as fears mount that major retailers from Marks
and Spencer to Gap Inc could rethink their investments.
Japan's Fast Retailing Co, owner of the Uniqlo casual-wear
brand, said it will suspend all but critical travel to
Bangladesh and has told staff there to stay home.
