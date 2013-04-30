版本:
Canada retailers plan trade guidelines after Bangladesh disaster

April 30 The Retail Council of Canada said on Tuesday it will develop a new set of trade guidelines in response to last week's deadly collapse of a Bangladesh garment factory complex that manufactured apparel for western retailers including Loblaw Cos Ltd.

The move follows a private emergency meeting of retailers on Monday including Loblaw, Sears Canada Inc and Wal-Mart Canada to discuss how it would deal with the tragedy, which has killed at least 390 people.

The industry association, which represents the operators of more than 43,000 stores in Canada, said it will work with international organizations, Bangladeshi government and others to find ways to address safety in the Bangladesh garment industry.
