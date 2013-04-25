Death toll in Bangladesh building collapse rises to 147

BRIEF-Akers Biosciences reports preliminary unaudited earnings highlights for fiscal year 2016
* Akers Biosciences reports preliminary unaudited earnings highlights for fiscal year 2016
DHAKA, April 25 The number of people killed by the collapse of a building in Bangladesh's capital rose to 147 overnight and the death toll could climb further because many people are still trapped inside, Dhaka's district police chief told Reuters on Thursday.
"The death toll could go up as many are still trapped under the rubble," Habibur Rahman said, a day after the collapse of the eight-storey building on the outskirts of Dhaka that housed several garment factories.
Officials said on Wednesday more than 1,000 people had been injured in the accident.
* Process to accelerate share repurchase program initiated by six Flags
* Halozyme provides update on swog collaborative group clinical study