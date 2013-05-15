WRAPUP 2-Wal-Mart checks Bangladesh factories; retailer accord elusive

By Jessica Wohl
May 15 Wal-Mart Stores Inc stepped up
Bangladesh factory inspections while U.S. and European retailers
pursued separate accords to try to prevent another disaster in a
garment industry where more than 1,200 workers have died in the
past six months.
Wal-Mart, the world's biggest retailer, said it does not
plan to sign a fire-and-building safety agreement backed by some
of Europe's biggest apparel brands because it believes its own
safety inspection plans will get faster results.
Wednesday is the deadline for retailers to decide whether to
join the consortium, led by labor groups such as Europe's
IndustriALL, which said at least 24 garment and retail brands
sourcing from Bangladesh had signed up so far.
Other U.S. retailers including Gap Inc said they
would not join the European pact without changes to the way
conflicts are resolved in the courts. U.S. companies have been
reluctant to join any industry accord that creates legally
binding objectives.
"Walmart believes its safety plan meets or exceeds the
IndustriALL proposal, and will get results more quickly," the
U.S. retailer said in a statement on Tuesday.
Walmart has begun checking the 279 factories that supply its
stores, and plans to inspect them all within six months. Its
checks have already turned up two locations with safety problems
and it asked the Bangladesh government to suspend production at
those factories.
In Chittagong, about 250 kilometers (155 miles) from
Bangladesh's capital Dhaka, workers at one factory that Walmart
wants closed said they were unaware of any safety concerns and
business was proceeding as usual. Company officials at Stitch
Tone Garments Ltd said they were no longer making clothes for
Walmart, but did not reveal who they were currently supplying.
"We don't know about the problems of our owners. We don't
know about the risk of building. We are working for our
livelihood. If we stop the work, we cannot survive," one of the
workers, Parvin Akter, said.
The minimum wage for Bangladesh's garment workers is about
$38 a month, although many factories pay more than that to
attract workers in a tight labor market. Bangladesh ranked last
in minimum wages for factory workers in 2010, according to World
Bank data.
The April 24 collapse of Rana Plaza in Savar, near Dhaka,
has focused attention on safety standards at Bangladesh
factories that make clothing for the world's major apparel
brands and retailers. The death toll stood at 1,127 as rescue
operations ended this week.
But the companies that rely on Bangladesh for inexpensive
apparel have yet to agree on how best to ensure safe working
conditions. Walmart's approach may be faster, but touches only a
fraction of Bangladesh's estimated 6,500 garment factories. The
European-led accord will take months to implement, but covers a
wider spectrum.
IndustriALL spokesman Tom Grinter said the agreement, signed
mostly by European companies so far, including the world's two
biggest fashion retailers Inditex and H&M,
could not be amended to address concerns of U.S. companies.
"The clear message is that the legally binding nature of the
accord is what makes it a historic game changer and watering
that down is absolutely out of the question."
"H&M are really getting some good publicity for being first
out of the blocks. Consumers on the High Street are going to
know which shops have signed on and which haven't."
TRANS-ATLANTIC SPLIT
North American retailers discussed forging their own
Bangladesh safety agreement as an alternative to Europe's plan,
although details were sparse.
The National Retail Federation, one of the largest U.S.
retail trade associations, spoke on Tuesday with other trade
groups and with its member companies about a possible accord
among North American retailers. Details from those calls were
not yet available.
Despite the differences between U.S. and European companies,
the fact that the world's biggest retailers were ready to act
indicates that the latest tragedy has begun to bring about
change.
In Dhaka, the government has inspected and closed more than
a dozen garment factories because of structural problems.
Workers have also begun to demand greater safety and labor
rights protections. Earlier this week, worker unrest prompted
authorities to shut more 300 garment factories for indefinite
periods in the Ashulia industrial belt, on the outskirts of
Dhaka, which accounts for nearly 20 percent of total exports.
Garments make up about 80 percent of Bangladesh's exports,
so the government wants to ensure business continues as usual.
With wages less than half of what workers make in China, Western
retailers are just as eager to keep sourcing from Bangladesh.
But some workers doubt that change will come any time soon.
Mominur Rahman, who damaged his spine jumping from the third
floor to escape the deadly fire that ripped through the Tazreen
factory in November, said working conditions remain tough.
"We need to work collectively: workers, factory owners and
the government, to see improvement," he said through an
interpreter at a workplace safety conference in Thailand last
week. "The factory inspection system in Bangladesh needs to be
increased and improved. I never saw a factory inspection at the
Tazreen factory, not once. Same with the Savar tragedy, nothing
will change immediately."