Loblaw committed to staying in Bangladesh - CEO

BRIEF-CGI Group signs new agreement with Bisnode
* Has signed a new agreement with bisnode to assume responsibility for managing company's technology services in Sweden Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO May 2 Loblaw Companies Ltd, Canada's largest grocer and the company behind discount clothing chain Joe Fresh, is committed to staying in Bangladesh, but will take steps to improve facilities and will start a relief fund, its chief executive said on Thursday.
"I'm shaken by the events that took place in Bangladesh last week," chief executive Galen Weston said in a press conference.
"I am deeply troubled. I am troubled that despite a clear commitment to the highest standards of ethical sourcing, our company can still be part of such an unspeakable tragedy."
* Has signed a new agreement with bisnode to assume responsibility for managing company's technology services in Sweden Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Inca One Gold Corp. Reports third quarter fiscal 2017 results and operational highlights
* Has received a $3.7 million follow-on order from a subcontractor to its lead customer for fox-xp test and burn-in system