Loblaw committed to staying in Bangladesh - CEO

TORONTO May 2 Loblaw Companies Ltd, Canada's largest grocer and the company behind discount clothing chain Joe Fresh, is committed to staying in Bangladesh, but will take steps to improve facilities and will start a relief fund, its chief executive said on Thursday.

"I'm shaken by the events that took place in Bangladesh last week," chief executive Galen Weston said in a press conference.

"I am deeply troubled. I am troubled that despite a clear commitment to the highest standards of ethical sourcing, our company can still be part of such an unspeakable tragedy."