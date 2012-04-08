Bangladesh says ConocoPhillips seeking more gas blocks

DHAKA, April 8 Bangladesh says U.S. energy firm
ConocoPhillips is seeking to expand operations in the
Bay of Bengal following a U.N. tribunal border ruling which
cleared the way for more offshore oil and gas exploration in the
region.
A senior energy official said on Sunday the U.S. company
sought exploration rights in six new deep-water gas blocks in
the Bay after a tribunal ruled last month in favour of
Bangladesh in a decades-old maritime border dispute with
Myanmar.
"The U.S. firm has expressed its willingness to get more
blocks to explore oil and gas in the deep sea," said Muhammad
Hussain Monsur, chairman of the state-run Bangladesh Oil, Gas
and Mineral Corporation known as Petrobangla.
ConocoPhillips made no comment.
ConocoPhillips, which was awarded two deep-sea blocks by
Bangladesh four years ago to explore oil and gas, has already
completed seismic surveys in those blocks and is hoping to
proceed with exploration work soon.
Neighbouring Myanmar had previously protested against
Bangladesh awarding the offshore blocks to explore gas and oil,
claiming they overlapped Yangon's territorial waters.
"ConocoPhillips is now able to operate within the full area
of DS-08-11 block as the maritime boundary dispute with Myanmar
has been ended," Monsur said.
ConocoPhillips pledged to invest $110.66 million and offered
a bank guarantee of the same amount for its two approved
deep-water offshore blocks.