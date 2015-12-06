Chevron starts natural gas production from two new wells in Bangladesh

DHAKA Dec 6 Chevron has started
producing gas from two new wells in the Bangladeshi state of
Sylhet, aimed at easing the country's chronic energy shortages.
The U.S oil and energy company, the largest foreign investor
in the Bangladesh's energy sector, will initially produce around
130 million cubic feet of gas per day from the Jalalabad field,
located 280 kilometers (175 miles) from the capital Dhaka.
"This is the culmination of a long drilling campaign that
Chevron started in November 2014," the ministry of power, energy
and mineral resources said in a statement on Sunday.
Another well at the field is expected to begin production at
the start of next year, it added.
"Bangladesh is an energy starving country and we need more
power and energy to achieve our vision to become a middle income
country by the year of 2021," said Nasrul Hamid, junior minister
for power, energy and mineral resources.
He also called on Chevron to train more Bangladeshis to work
in the energy sector.
"Jalalabad is a very important field and plays a crucial
role in ensuring the overall gas supply in Bangladesh," said
Istiaque Ahmad, the chairman of the state run Petrobangla.
"Had there been no indigenous gas in the country, we would
have been compelled to spend an enormous amount of foreign
exchange on imported fuel oil and gas," he said.
Discovered in 1989, the Jalalabad gas field first came
on-line in 1999, and has been performing with an uninterrupted
efficiency of 99.9 percent since 2001.
Chevron Bangladesh is supplying more than 50 percent of the
total gas output of 1.5 billion cubic feet (BCF) per day.
"For over a decade now, Chevron has been supporting
Bangladesh to reduce the nation's reliance on imported energy by
investing resources to deliver more gas, safely and reliably,"
said Kevin Lyon, president of Chevron in Bangladesh.
Bangladesh currently faces up to 500 million cubic feet of
gas shortages a day.
(Reporting by Serajul Quadir, editing by Louise Heavens)