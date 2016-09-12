UPDATE 1-Bangladesh factory owner, others flee as toll from fire rises

(Adds comments from officials, updates death toll)
By Serajul Quadir and Ruma Paul
DHAKA, Sept 12 A police case has been filed
against the owner of Tampaco Foils and seven other top managers
of the food and cigarette packaging plant near Dhaka who have
gone into hiding, as the death toll from a fire at the factory
over the weekend rose to 33 late on Monday.
The blaze erupted early on Saturday morning and became
Bangladesh's worst industrial accident since the collapse of the
Rana Plaza building in 2013 that killed 1,135 garment workers.
It has raised renewed questions about industrial safety in the
country, which is one of the world's top garment exporters.
"A murder case has been filed against eight people including
the owner of the factory. All of them have gone into hiding. We
are doing our best to arrest them," said Aminul Islam, who is an
inspector at the local police station. He said the case had been
filed by the family of one of the victims.
The deputy inspector general of factory inspection said that
authorities also plan to file cases against the company and its
owner for violating building and safety codes.
The factory is owned by Syed Mokbul Hossain, a former member
of parliament. Hossain told Reuters on Saturday that Tampaco was
"fully compliant." But he could not be reached by telephone to
answer further questions on Monday.
Jahirul Islam, a director with the fire service department,
said on Monday the Bangladeshi army had joined search efforts at
the site of the fire.
"We need to move a huge amount of debris otherwise searching
is not possible," he said.
Many fear the death toll could rise further as the search
continues and a few people remain missing after the blaze caused
a partial collapse of the factory building.
The cause of the fire in the Tongi industrial zone about 20
km (12 miles) north of the capital, Dhaka, was not immediately
known, but officials said a gas line leak and a boiler explosion
probably triggered it.
"It may take two months to remove the debris of the factory.
The debris is more than that of Rana Plaza," said Brigadier
General Mahmud Hasan, commander of the army unit working on the
search effort.
The fire is the latest in a series of industrial accidents
in the South Asian country. It comes just weeks after over 100
people fell ill after inhaling gas that leaked from a fertilizer
plant in Chittagong in southern Bangladesh.
Tampaco Foils makes packaging for food and cigarettes for a
number of local companies and global brands like British
American Tobacco and Nestle.
A spokeswoman for Nestle said the plant produced packaging
for products like its Maggi Noodles in Bangladesh. She said the
factory had passed a fire safety and prevention audit run by a
third-party inspection firm in late 2012. Nestle had been in the
process of organizing a new audit of the company just before the
accident occurred.
"We are currently unaware of the precise cause of the fire,
but have been informed that the Bangladesh government has set up
a formal investigation. We will need to await the conclusion of
this before we can comment any further on the details," said a
spokesman for British American Tobacco, adding the focus was now
on offering humanitarian support to Tampaco.
(Additional reporting by Martinne Geller in London; Writing by
Euan Rocha; Editing by Michael Perry and Hugh Lawson)