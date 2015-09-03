Bangladesh charges 13 over 2012 garment factory fire

DHAKA, Sept 3 A Bangladesh court on Thursday
charged the owners of a garment factory and 11 staff with
homicide in connection with the deaths of 112 workers in the
country's worst industrial blaze nearly three years ago.
The court indicted Delwar Hossain and his wife, Mahmuda
Akter, the owners of the Tazreen Fashions, and 11 employees,
including factory managers and security guards, in connection
with the November 24, 2012, fire on the outskirts of the
capital, Dhaka.
The trial will start on Oct. 1, public prosecutor Khandakar
Abdul Mannan told reporters. If convicted, they could face life
in prison.
Many of those who died in the multi-storey building died
because supervisors ordered workers back to their stations even
as an alarm rang and smoke rose through an internal staircase.
Bangladesh, the world's second-largest apparel exporter
after China, raised wages for garment workers and allowed
workers to form trade unions in 2013 after a string of factory
accidents thrust poor pay and conditions into the international
spotlight.
The $25 billion export industry, which supplies many Western
brands, came under scrutiny again when a building housing
factories collapsed in 2013, killing more than 1,130 people.
