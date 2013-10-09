UPDATE 1-Bangladesh factory hit by deadly fire made Hudson's Bay clothing

By Solarina Ho
TORONTO Oct 9 The Bangladesh garment factory
hit by a fire that killed at least nine people and injured some
50 more on Tuesday had manufactured clothing for western
retailers including Hudson's Bay Co, the department
store operator confirmed.
The fire originated in the knitting section of an Aswad
Composite Mills factory.
Hudson's Bay said the last order it placed with Aswad was in
October 2012 for delivery in April 2013. Spokeswoman Tiffany
Bourre said the Canadian retailer decided at the time it would
not place further orders with Aswad but did not elaborate.
Wal-Mart Stores Inc spokesman Kevin Gardner
confirmed in an email that some of its suppliers source fabric
from the mill where the fire broke out but noted that Wal-Mart
does not have a direct contractual relationship with Aswad.
Gardner said that Wal-Mart has a safety program in place to
inspect the factories that produce its garments, but that the
program does not extend to the facilities that make the
materials for those garments.
Separately, Canadian grocer Loblaw Co Ltd, owner of
the apparel brand Joe Fresh, said it has seen documents
suggesting unauthorized production for the company by the Aswad
garment factory, located in Gazipur, 40 km (25 miles) north of
the capital, Dhaka.
"Loblaw Companies is confident we have not placed any
product orders from the Aswad Composite Mills Ltd Co," Loblaw
spokeswoman Julija Hunter said in an email.
"We have a 'no tolerance' policy with all our vendors when
it comes to unauthorized outsourcing," she said, adding that it
was investigating the situation.
A series of deadly incidents at Bangladeshi factories,
including a building collapse in April that killed more than
1,100 people, has raised international concern over safety
standards in the South Asian country's booming, $20 billion
garment industry.
The April collapse was the world's deadliest industrial
accident since the 1984 Bhopal disaster in India, and has
prompted calls for retailers and global brands to commit to
making changes needed to ensure worker safety.