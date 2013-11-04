Bangladesh in spotlight as board urges 77 pct garment wage rise

DHAKA Nov 4 Bangladesh's official wage board
proposed a 77 percent rise in the minimum wage for garment
workers on Monday after a string of fatal factory accidents this
year thrust poor pay and conditions into the international
spotlight.
Garment factory staff went on strike over wages for six days
in September, hitting production at almost 20 percent of the
country's 3,200 factories.
The strikes followed similar protests over the summer.
The world's second largest clothing exporter hopes to
announce a new minimum wage this month. The wage board proposed
a rise in monthly pay to 5,300 taka ($68) after factory bosses
formally offered 3,600 taka and then, after several meetings,
raised that to 4,200 taka.
"The board proposed this amount considering the present
reality both from the point of owners and workers," board
chairman A.K. Roy told reporters.
The proposal will go to the Ministry of Labour and
Employment for review.
The wage negotiations must somehow strike a balance between
Western fashion giants, politically connected factory owners and
protesting staff, with the government's eye on elections due to
be held by January.
The government did not respond to strikes over wages last
year, but since then accidents including the collapse of the
Rana Plaza factory complex near Dhaka, which killed more than
1,100 garment workers, have put the authorities on the back
foot.
Bangladesh appointed the board in May after the Rana Plaza
disaster.
"We will urge the owners to implement it without any
opposition, otherwise there will be a deadlock in the sector,"
said Sirajul Islam Rony, a workers' representative on the board.
But Arshad Jamal Dipu, a representative of the Bangladesh
Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), said 77
percent rise was high.
"We will appeal to the government to consider our ability,
and it should not take any decision out of emotion or political
benefit," he told Reuters.
The present minimum monthly wage for garment workers is
around half those in rival Asian exporters Vietnam and Cambodia
and just over a quarter of the rate in top exporter China,
according to International Labour Organisation data from August.