Energy-hungry Bangladesh strikes new gas reserve

DHAKA Aug 17 Bangladesh has struck a gas
reserve at a newly discovered field at a time when the country
is facing acute gas shortages, a senior energy official said on
Wednesday.
A gas structure at Sundalpur in southern Noakhali district
has been discovered by the state-run Bangladesh Petroleum
Exploration Company (Bapex).
"Today we started a well test to determine its exact
reserve," said Bapex Managing Director Mortuza Ahmad Faruque.
"The reserve could be small but we are expecting 10-12
million cubic feet of gas may be extracted per day and it would
be commercially viable," he told Reuters.
The gas has been found 1,400 metres under ground and the
pressure is good, he added.
Bangladesh, with about 13 trillion cubic feet of probable
and recoverable gas reserves, has been facing an acute supply
crisis, with production totalling around 2,000 million cubic
feet per day against demand of more than 2,500 mmcfd.
The widening gap prompted the government to stop giving new
gas connections to industrial and manufacturing firms as well as
households since 2010, curbing economic growth.
The government, under growing public furry over utility
shortages, hopes to add about 1 billion cubic feet of natural
gas per day to the national grid by the end of 2012, with a deal
signed with U.S. energy giant ConocoPhilips to explore
gas and oil in the Bay of Bengal.
(Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Anis Ahmed and Jason Neely)