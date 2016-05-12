SWIFT network wasn't hacked in $81 million Bangladesh heist - CEO

| FRANKFURT
FRANKFURT May 12 SWIFT's payment network was
not hacked in the $81 million heist on the Bangladesh central
bank earlier this year, SWIFT's chief executive said on
Thursday, adding it was unlikely to be the last such attack on a
bank.
Gottfried Leibbrandt said SWIFT's network, used by firms and
institutions across the world to exchange information about
financial transactions, had not been violated during the cyber
attack, in which funds were stolen from a Bangladesh central
bank account at the New York Fed in February.
Security researchers at British defence contractor BAE
Systems said last month the hackers had manipulated SWIFT's
Alliance Access server software, which banks use to interface
with SWIFT's messaging platform, in a bid to cover up the
fraudulent transfers they had ordered.
"At the end of the day we weren't breached, it was from our
perspective a customer fraud," Leibbrandt said at a financial
conference in Frankfurt.
"I don't think it was the first, I don't think it will be
the last."
The SWIFT messaging network is used by commercial and
central banks including the Fed and the ECB.
SWIFT, a cooperative owned by 3,000 financial institutions,
has rejected allegations by officials in Bangladesh that its
technicians made the Asian country's central bank more
vulnerable to hacking before the heist, one of the biggest ever
cyber swindles.
Bangladeshi police and a central bank official told Reuters
the SWIFT technicians introduced security loopholes when
connecting the messaging network to Bangladesh's first real-time
gross settlement (RTGS) system.
Reuters has not been able to independently verify the
allegations.
In a letter to users dated May 3, SWIFT told its bank
customers that they were responsible for securing computers used
to send messages over its network.
Representatives from SWIFT, the Federal Reserve Bank of New
York and the Bangladesh Bank met in Basel on Tuesday and
promised to cooperate to recover the stolen funds, following
weeks of accusations over who is to blame.
(Reporting by Francesco Canepa; editing by Andrew Roche)