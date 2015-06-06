Bangladesh, India sign historic land boundary agreement

| DHAKA, June 6
DHAKA, June 6 India and Bangladesh on Saturday
signed an agreement to simplify their 4,000-km (2,500-mile)
border and clarify the identities of 52,000 living in enclaves,
over four decades after the neighbours first tried to untangle
complex territorial rights set down in 1713.
Under the deal, signed in the presence of Indian Prime
Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh
Hasina in Dhaka, the two countries will swap 200 tiny enclaves,
most of them close to the official border. Their inhabitants
have been deprived of public services and living in squalid
conditions.
Established by a treaty between two former princely states,
the 106 Indian enclaves in Bangladesh and 92 Bangladeshi
enclaves in India are islands of foreign territory inside each
country.
Under the agreement, each country will take over most of the
enclaves on its territory and residents will have the right to
stay where they are or move to the other side of the border.
The deal was originally agreed in 1974 by Indira Gandhi of
India and Sheikh Mujibur Rahman of Bangladesh. Progress stopped
for a long time, however, after Mujibur was assassinated in
1975, and subsequent governments failed to agree on the transfer
of enclaves.
Dhaka's Foreign Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali has
described the deal, which has since been updated, as "a historic
milestone in the relationship between the two neighboring south
Asian countries."
The two prime ministers, along with the chief minister of
West Bengal, India Mamata Banerjee, also inaugurated bus
services along the border towns of India and Bangladesh.
The two countries are also looking to boost trade and
security along the border and fight human trafficking.
Also on Saturday, Adani Power Limited of India and
Reliance Power Limited of India signed deals worth
over $4.5 billion with state-run Bangladesh Power Development
Board (BPDB) to develop six units of power plants to produce
4,600 MW of electricity.
Reliance will invest $3 billion to produce 3,000 MW power,
while Adani will set up two coal-fired plants with a total
capacity of 1,600 MW, costing more than $1.5 billion.
