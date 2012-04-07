Bangladesh's BAPEX eyes 1st offshore oil and gas venture

DHAKA, April 7 State-run Bangladesh Petroleum
Exploration and Production Company Ltd (BAPEX) hopes to launch
its first offshore oil and gas exploration venture in July, its
managing director said on Saturday.
The firm will bid in tenders for blocks in the Bay of Bengal
in conjunction with a major international company, Mortuza Ahmed
Faruque said, without naming the firm or indicating the likely
value of the contracts.
Bidding for eight shallow-water oil and gas blocks is likely
be held by the end of July, a government official said.
BAPEX currently produces 80 million cubic feet of gas per
day from four onshore fields.
It runs a joint venture with Canada's Niko Resources
and holds 10 percent stakes in onshore blocks operated
by U.S. oil firm Chevron, Ireland's Tullow L> and
Australia's Santos.
BAPEX is also in talks with China's state-owned Sinopec
Shengli to develop four onshore gas fields in Bangladesh's
Chittagong hills.