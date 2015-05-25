UPDATE 3-IT chief at Bangladesh Coca-Cola unit arrested as Islamic State suspect

(Adds no immediate comment from Coca-Cola)
By Ruma Paul and Serajul Quadir
DHAKA May 25 An IT manager at a subsidiary of
Coca-Cola Co was one of two men arrested in Bangladesh on
suspicion of planning to fight for Islamic State in Syria,
police and company sources said on Monday.
The pair were detained during a raid in the capital Dhaka on
Sunday night, said Sheikh Nazmul Alam, a senior official of the
police detective branch.
One man, Aminul Islam, was the information technology head
of a multinational company, and worked as a regional coordinator
for Islamic State, while the other, Sakib Bin Kamal, was a
teacher at a school in Dhaka, he added.
A police official and a company source told Reuters that
Islam worked at International Beverages Private Ltd, a Coca-Cola
unit. The company source, who requested anonymity because of the
sensitivity of the case, confirmed the arrested man was the head
of IT, and said he had been absent from work for several days.
In a statement, the subsidiary said it was aware of media
reports that the employee, whom it named as Aminul Islam Baig,
had been arrested. "We will fully cooperate with the law
enforcement agencies as required," it said.
Coca-Cola did not immediately respond to requests for
comment.
Police official Alam said the suspects had confessed to
having persuaded at least 25 students to join IS, the militant
group that has captured large parts of Syria and Iraq.
At least 12 people have been arrested in Bangladesh in
recent months for suspected involvement with IS, and reports of
its growing influence have raised fears across South Asia.
It remains unclear whether militants organising under its
name are acting on their own or as part of a centralised
initiative from the Middle East.
Bangladesh, whose population is around 90 percent Muslim, is
already on alert after three secular bloggers including a U.S.
citizen, Avijit Roy, were killed by radical Islamists since
February.
In a separate development on Monday, the interior ministry
banned Ansarullah Bangla Team, a group which has claimed
responsibility for the killings, as an extremist militant
organisation.
(Additional reporting by Lauren LaCapra; Editing by Mark
Trevelyan)