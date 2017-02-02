Bangladesh naphtha tender gets best offer from Vitol

DHAKA Feb 2 Bangladesh Petroleum Corp (BPC)
will sell 170,000 barrels of naphtha to oil trading giant Vitol
at a discount of 17 cents to Singapore quotes, up from the last
sale.
Vitol quoted the best price among four companies
competing in the tender for the cargo, scheduled to load over
Feb. 20-22 on a free-on-board (FOB) basis from Chittagong, said
a senior BPC official on Thursday.
State-owned BPC sold a cargo of the same size in January to
Vitol at a discount of $1.63 to Singapore quotes.
Bangladesh's sole Eastern Refinery, with a capacity of
33,000 barrels per day, produces 1.26 million barrels of naphtha
a year.
BPC imports 600,000 tonnes of Murban crude from Abu Dhabi
National Oil Co and another 600,000 tonnes of Arab
Light from Saudi Aramco annually for the refinery.
