UPDATE 1-U.S. retail group criticizes Bangladesh safety accord

May 15 A major U.S. retail trade group on
Wednesday spoke out against a Bangladesh fire and building
safety accord agreed to by mostly European companies, saying
that signing on would expose American companies to a legally
questionable binding arbitration provision.
"While the proposal put forth by the labor unions addresses
a number of shared concerns, the accord veers away from
commonsense solutions and seeks to advance a narrow agenda
driven by special interests," Matthew Shay, chief executive of
the National Retail Federation, said in a statement.
Wednesday is the deadline for retailers to decide whether to
join the consortium, led by labor groups such as Europe's
IndustriALL, which said at least 24 garment and retail brands
sourcing from Bangladesh had signed up so far. The world's two
biggest fashion retailers, Spain's Inditex, owner of
the Zara clothing chain, and Stockholm-based H&M have
backed the accord.
Gap Inc said it would not join the European pact
without changes to the way conflicts are resolved in the courts,
while Wal-Mart Stores Inc said it did not plan to sign
on because it believes that its own inspection plans will get
faster results.